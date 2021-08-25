Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Most named storms at one time

How many named tropical cyclones have there been at one time in the Atlantic basin
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Last year (2020) set the record for the most named tropical cyclones in a season with 30 named storms. Of course, those names were spread out over several months. What do you think is the most named storms happening at one time over the Atlantic basin. The Atlantic basin includes the Atlantic Ocean north of the equator, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 25
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 25(WITN)

I can offer a hint that the record was tied last season in September. Otherwise, it is purely a guess if you don’t already know the answer. Good luck. The answer is below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Aug 25
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Aug 25(WITN)

Five named storms is the most to occur at any one time. It first happened in 1971. Last year on September 14th, we had Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, and Vicky at one time. 2020 was the most active hurricane season on record. So far, 2021 is 5 names behind the 2020 record pace. - Phillip Williams

