Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Samba and Polka

Meet Samba and Polka.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina are a pair of siblings looking for adoptive homes.

Samba and Polka are 3-month old pit bull mixes that are the last of their litter.

HSEC said although they’re adorable, the two will need a lot of patience and training right from the beginning.

The humane society has several other puppies and adult dogs available.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder suicide
Former gun show promoter headed to federal prison on weapons charges
Students returned to class on Monday.
Number of COVID-19 cases up at ECU
Surry County Emergency Services’ Kevin Key says the woman was near the south side parking lot...
Woman dies after 90-foot fall at Pilot Mountain
No one was injured in the crash.
Corvette owner takes sports car out for “last hurrah” before selling it

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Samba and Polka
Pet of the Week: Samba and Polka
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Teddy
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Teddy
Pet of the Week: Sonder, Malia, Malcolm, Asuna, Alec and Stiles
Pet of the Week: Sonder, Malia, Malcolm, Asuna, Alec and Stiles
Texas Heeler puppies
Pet of the Week: Texas Heeler litter