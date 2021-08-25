Pet of the Week: Samba and Polka
Meet Samba and Polka.
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina are a pair of siblings looking for adoptive homes.
Samba and Polka are 3-month old pit bull mixes that are the last of their litter.
HSEC said although they’re adorable, the two will need a lot of patience and training right from the beginning.
The humane society has several other puppies and adult dogs available.
