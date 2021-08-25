Advertisement

NCEL 08-24-21

NCEL 08-24-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was injured in the crash.
Corvette owner takes sports car out for “last hurrah” before selling it
Community organizers rally against vaccine mandates.
Protest against vaccine mandate at Vidant Health
Aaron Brown
POLICE: Elderly man in serious condition after being stabbed by grandson
Police are trying to identify a man they believe is responsible for a hit & run involving a...
Newport police looking for man they say hit restaurant with truck
Onslow County sees 13 new deaths in one week span

Latest News

Number of COVID-19 cases up at ECU
Number of COVID-19 cases up at ECU
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder suicide
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder suicide
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Building heat not breaking
NCEL 8-24-21
NCEL 8-24-21