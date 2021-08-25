NC judge panel restores voting rights for thousands on probation or parole

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A three-judge panel restored the voting rights to more than 55,000 North Carolinians on probation and parole.

Voting activist, Corey Purdie, was glad to hear the news.

“We are no longer muted,” Purdie said.

It’s a feeling that Purdie and many other North Carolinians who served felony prison sentences have dreamed of, making their voices heard through the power of voting.

“All of those that have been out for years that have been muted and have been afraid to speak because of the trauma and stigma that has been put no their life. Today is a new day,” Purdie said.

In 2019, several civil rights groups and ex-offenders sued North Carolina legislative leaders over a 1973 law. It denied people the right to vote who have completed active sentences but were still on probation or parole.

Pitt County NAACP Communication Chairperson, Mary Glazer, says the law disproportionately affects people of color

“There have been efforts ever since the end of slavery to try to suppress the vote of African Americans and this is one small step in trying to take some of those rights back,” Glazer said.

State GOP lawmakers who have defended the law in court appealed the ruling. WITN reached out to local state legislators for comment but have not heard back from them.

Glazer tells us she’s confident the ruling won’t be overturned.

“The Pitt County NAACP, state NAACP, and national NAACP will continue with our partners to protect the rights of African Americans and every American’s right to vote.

North Carolina is now the only southern state to restore the rights of people after they leave prison.

