NC certificate of need laws adjusted in bill going to Cooper

(KSLA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina hospitals and other medical facilities would have more leeway with expanding treatment space or purchasing equipment without initiating state reviews in legislation receiving final General Assembly approval.

The House voted on Tuesday for a Senate bill that would adjust what are called certificate of need laws. That’s when health regulators evaluate whether additional medical services are necessary in a community.

The bill would increase spending thresholds before reviews happen, and it would require certificate holders for projects to begin construction by set deadlines.

The measure already passed the Senate and now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

