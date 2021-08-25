Nash County couple splits nearly $1 million lottery jackpot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County couple has won $997,400 from their Carolina Cash 5 tickets.

Luthor Cannon bought two tickets for him and his wife Constance at the Yemen Food Mart Sunday in Rocky Mount.

The next day, he stopped back at the store to check his ticket and found he had won.

“It said, ‘Go to lottery headquarters,’ he told me. When he got home, he showed me the ticket and pulled up the winning numbers on his phone. And when I looked at them, I just started crying.”

The couple split the jackpot, each winning $498,700. After required federal and state tax withholdings, they both took home $352,830.

“It’s just amazing that we won this amount of money. We can pay off our house and pay off our cars and be able to do something for our family.”

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Wednesday’s jackpot is $110,000.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.