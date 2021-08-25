Nash County couple splits nearly $1 million lottery jackpot
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County couple has won $997,400 from their Carolina Cash 5 tickets.
Luthor Cannon bought two tickets for him and his wife Constance at the Yemen Food Mart Sunday in Rocky Mount.
The next day, he stopped back at the store to check his ticket and found he had won.
The couple split the jackpot, each winning $498,700. After required federal and state tax withholdings, they both took home $352,830.
Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Wednesday’s jackpot is $110,000.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.