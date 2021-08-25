Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Heat wave arrives soon; tropics getting active

Heat index values will reach around 100 to 105° today; hotter by weekend
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: Partly sunny skies and seasonably warm weather is expected today with only an isolated storm or two (20%). High pressure will start to build in late week. That high pressure will fully take over Thursday and Friday, keeping us hot and dry. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with humidity making it feel more like 100 to 110°.

There are 3 areas of possible development in the tropics, however nothing appears to be headed toward us here in the East. Over the next five days, the chances of being named increases to 30-80% for all three low pressure systems. One may threaten the Gulf Coast by Sunday or Monday.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with only isolated storms popping in the afternoon. Rain chance: 20%. High of 90°. Heat index: 101°. Wind: SW 7.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, hot and dry. High of 91°. Heat index: 102°. Wind: SW 6.

Friday

Sunny and hot. High of 93°. Heat index: 104°. Wind: SW 5.

Download your own WITN Tracking Chart

