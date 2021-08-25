Havelock elementary school closing due to COVID-19 cases

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County elementary school is temporarily closing due to COVID-19.

Graham A. Barden Elementary School in Havelock will immediately close for face-to-face instruction, according to Craven County Schools.

The school system says this is due to the high number of staff members who have tested positive for the virus along with the high number of students in quarantine.

Teachers plan to shift to remote learning by Friday using Zoom, the school system said in a news release.

Any students or staff who begin experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact the school nurse.

