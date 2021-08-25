Advertisement

Havelock elementary school closing due to COVID-19 cases

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County elementary school is temporarily closing due to COVID-19.

Graham A. Barden Elementary School in Havelock will immediately close for face-to-face instruction, according to Craven County Schools.

The school system says this is due to the high number of staff members who have tested positive for the virus along with the high number of students in quarantine.

Teachers plan to shift to remote learning by Friday using Zoom, the school system said in a news release.

Any students or staff who begin experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact the school nurse.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the apparent murder-suicide happened at this home.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder suicide
Former gun show promoter headed to federal prison on weapons charges
Students returned to class on Monday.
Number of COVID-19 cases up at ECU
Surry County Emergency Services’ Kevin Key says the woman was near the south side parking lot...
Woman dies after 90-foot fall at Pilot Mountain
Tracy O'Carroll
Safe driving advocate victim in Beaufort County murder-suicide

Latest News

The Orange County, Fla., School Board voted to mandate masks for at least two months.
Masks mandates for Orange County, Fla., schools
A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person...
Kids testing positive for COVID-19 at highest levels since last winter
The former fitness coach spent two months in the hospital. He was intubated for 47 days and...
'I made a mistake': Colo. man hospitalized with COVID-19 regrets not getting vaccine
RSV cases are on the rise
Wilmington clinical trial on possible RSV vaccine kicks off as hospital sees abnormal increase in cases