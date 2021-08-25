Advertisement

Greenville fire chief retiring in December

City Manager Ann Wall is seated with Chief Eric Griffin.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s fire chief will soon end a 29-year career with the department.

Eric Griffin announced today that he plans to retire on December 1st.

Chief Griffin began his fire service career in 1993, eventually becoming deputy chief in 2011, and then was named interim chief in 2013. He became fire chief in December of 2014.

“I have been blessed working with some of the finest professionals in both Fire/Rescue and City government,” Griffin said. “This department is well-positioned to continue to provide high-quality services and display of professionalism that our citizens value.”

Griffin led the department as it obtained international accreditation while the city was able to improve its North Carolina Rating and Response Value.

