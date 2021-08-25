Family of active duty military in Jacksonville react to vaccine mandate

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A memorandum was released by the Pentagon on Wednesday requiring all active-duty members of the military to get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed in the memo that defense officials made the determination that mandatory vaccination would be the most efficient way to protect active service members.

“To defend this nation, we need a healthy and ready force,” said Austin in the memo.

Some family of active-duty members of the military have conflicting opinions on the idea of the mandates. “I hesitate to say very many things should be mandated because I do think that health is a personal choice. The close quarters and stuff that they live in and the areas they deploy to, I mean it is more than likely for the greater good of the entire population,” said Danielle Ferguson, the wife of a Marine.

However, Ferguson went on to say she is understanding of the mandates in the interest of the greater good.

“When you take a government job I think you are signing up for the government to be your employer or your boss. With the close quarters they live in and areas they deploy to it is more than likely for the greater good of the entire population,” Ferguson went on.

Active-duty military will be able to get their FDA approved Pfizer doses of the vaccine at their respective bases and from commands around the world. The Pentagon says it has enough vaccine available to meet the supply needs for each branch.

According to Pentagon data, there are more than 1.3 million active-duty members of the military. More than 800,000 of those active-duty members have yet to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.