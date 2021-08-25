ECU running backs share meaning behind nicknames

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is rolling towards game week. The running game is expected to play a big role for the offense. Earlier in fall camp running backs Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris told us their nicknames. Mitchell is K3. Harris is icyy. We asked them where the nicknames came from...

“I had an uncle pass away a few years ago and he used to call me icyy, ever since I was young, so you know we just kept it alive,” says ECU running back Rahjai Harris, “Icyy, Icyy, Icyy, so. Me and my brother call each other icyy. It’s something that we kept.”

“My mom, had a signature drawn for K3,” says ECU running back Keaton Mitchell, “I got it tatted on me on my arm you can see it. But it’s um Keaton, Kobe and Kayla my siblings and so we all got the same tattoo. So, that’s what that means.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.