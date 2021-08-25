Advertisement

Dishwasher components plant bringing 110 jobs to Lenoir County

Grupporeco plant site.
Grupporeco plant site.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - More than a hundred new jobs will be coming to Lenoir County.

Grupporeco makes dishwasher components and plans to build its first North American facility across from the Electrolux plant.

The company, which is headquartered in Italy, plans to invest $28 million and employ 110 people.

“The COVID pandemic has made this a challenging and time-consuming process, but the support of the authorities and community has been outstanding, and we’re excited to have the project start very soon,” said company president Vincenzo Locatelli. “The U.S. is a key market for our growth and we look forward to cooperating intensively to make Grupporeco’s arrival a success for our company and the local stakeholders.”

Average pay for the new jobs will just be under $40,000 a year, bringing $4.3 million of annual payroll growth to the area.

Grupporeco received a state Job Development Investment Grant of up to $918,000 over 12 years only paid out if the company meet job creation and investment targets.

