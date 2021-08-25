Cherry Point Marines heading to Haiti to help with earthquake relief

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) -More local Marines are heading to Haiti to help with earthquake relief.

150 Marines from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing from Cherry Point deployed Monday.

They will assist in humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief operations.

Last week 200 Marines from Camp Lejeune were sent to Haiti to help with relief efforts.

The earthquake killed nearly 2,200 people, injured more than 12,000, and destroyed or damaged more than 10,000 homes.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.