Cherry Point Marines heading to Haiti to help with earthquake relief

(CNN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) -More local Marines are heading to Haiti to help with earthquake relief.

150 Marines from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing from Cherry Point deployed Monday.

They will assist in humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief operations.

Last week 200 Marines from Camp Lejeune were sent to Haiti to help with relief efforts.

The earthquake killed nearly 2,200 people, injured more than 12,000, and destroyed or damaged more than 10,000 homes.

