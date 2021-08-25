Checks on excessive police force, new law enforcement training set to become law

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After the North Carolina Legislature signed off on multiple police reform bills Tuesday, the governor is expected to soon sign them into law.

A part of one bill would train law enforcement officers who witness excessive force to intervene.

“We’ll be able to hold each other accountable for...their actions out on different calls we respond to,” said Mayor of Kinston Don Hardy.

Hardy, who has 16 years of law enforcement experience, said many of these proposed changes stem from instances like with George Floyd.

“The George Floyd issue was absolutely horrible, horrific,” he said. “We never should police that way. This is not what policing is about.”

Another bill proposes new training for officers and the establishment of a database to track when they do wrong.

Other propositions include a change in access to police body camera footage for families who have a loved one killed or injured by police and a move to raise the age threshold for juveniles facing prosecution.

With near-unanimous support from the NC Legislature, the governor is expected to sign the bills.

