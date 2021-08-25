Advertisement

Broad NC police reform measure gets final legislative OK

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -The North Carolina legislature has finalized a police reform bill designed to get rid of undisciplined officers at North Carolina law enforcement agencies while emphasizing mental health assistance for others.

The Senate gave unanimous approval on Tuesday to changes made by the House, where only two members voted no last week. It now heads to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

The bill creates both public and confidential databases that monitor officer histories and requires officers to report excessive force by colleagues.

It still omitted many criminal justice proposals by Democrats. Still, a bill sponsor said it would do a lot to weed out bad officers.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was injured in the crash.
Corvette owner takes sports car out for “last hurrah” before selling it
Community organizers rally against vaccine mandates.
Protest against vaccine mandate at Vidant Health
Aaron Brown
POLICE: Elderly man in serious condition after being stabbed by grandson
Police are trying to identify a man they believe is responsible for a hit & run involving a...
Newport police looking for man they say hit restaurant with truck
Onslow County sees 13 new deaths in one week span

Latest News

Migrants waiting to cross into the United States wait for news at the border crossing...
Supreme Court orders ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy reinstated
Bill raising juvenile prosecution age in NC gets final OK
NCDOT: Another 1 million pounds of roadside trash collected since last month
NCDOT: Another 1 million pounds of roadside trash collected since last month
Rising COVID cases prompt Town of Beaufort to enact mask mandate
Rising COVID cases prompt Town of Beaufort to enact mask mandate