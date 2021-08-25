Broad NC police reform measure gets final legislative OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -The North Carolina legislature has finalized a police reform bill designed to get rid of undisciplined officers at North Carolina law enforcement agencies while emphasizing mental health assistance for others.

The Senate gave unanimous approval on Tuesday to changes made by the House, where only two members voted no last week. It now heads to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

The bill creates both public and confidential databases that monitor officer histories and requires officers to report excessive force by colleagues.

It still omitted many criminal justice proposals by Democrats. Still, a bill sponsor said it would do a lot to weed out bad officers.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.