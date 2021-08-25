Advertisement

Bill raising juvenile prosecution age in NC gets final OK

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -The North Carolina legislature has agreed that only children 8 and older can be prosecuted in the state’s juvenile courts. That’s up from the current age of 6.

North Carolina currently is the state with the lowest age for juvenile adjudication set by law in the country.

A bill given final legislative approval on Tuesday by the Senate would end that, should Gov. Roy Cooper let it become law.

Bills debated earlier this year would have raised the minimum age to 10, but some legislators successfully argued that court intervention for 8- and 9-year-olds who commit serious felonies is warranted.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was injured in the crash.
Corvette owner takes sports car out for “last hurrah” before selling it
Community organizers rally against vaccine mandates.
Protest against vaccine mandate at Vidant Health
Aaron Brown
POLICE: Elderly man in serious condition after being stabbed by grandson
Police are trying to identify a man they believe is responsible for a hit & run involving a...
Newport police looking for man they say hit restaurant with truck
Onslow County sees 13 new deaths in one week span

Latest News

Migrants waiting to cross into the United States wait for news at the border crossing...
Supreme Court orders ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy reinstated
NCDOT: Another 1 million pounds of roadside trash collected since last month
NCDOT: Another 1 million pounds of roadside trash collected since last month
Broad NC police reform measure gets final legislative OK
Rising COVID cases prompt Town of Beaufort to enact mask mandate
Rising COVID cases prompt Town of Beaufort to enact mask mandate