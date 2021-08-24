Advertisement

Woman dies after 90-foot fall at Pilot Mountain

Surry County Emergency Services’ Kevin Key says the woman was near the south side parking lot close to the knob of Pilot Mountain.(NC Parks)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PINNACLE, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina officials say a woman has died after a 90-foot fall at Pilot Mountain State Park.

Surry County Emergency Services’ Kevin Key says the woman was near the south side parking lot close to the knob of Pilot Mountain when she fell Monday afternoon.

News outlets report that Key says the 30-year-old Durham woman was with another person when she fell 90 feet to the ground.

N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Katie Hall says a ranger began CPR within minutes and paramedics soon after, but the woman died at the scene.

The woman’s identity wasn’t released

