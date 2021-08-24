Advertisement

Students return to school amid COVID-19 surge

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Many students in Eastern North Carolina returned to school Monday morning. A Pitt County School revealed how they plan to keep students and faculty members safe amid the pandemic.

Faculty members at South Greenville Elementary School cheered on students as they walked into their first class of the day.

Greenville native, Briana Landis, isn’t a teacher but she woke up bright and early to give students a confidence boost.

I think they really need this extra push this year,” Landis said. “Because last year, most of them were virtual and it wasn’t as fun.”

Briana’s mother, Kathy Landis, is a counselor at the school.

She believes bringing kids back to school will give staff the opportunity to catch them up on their social skills.

“We can really emphasize the social piece of the social emotional learning,” Kathy said. “Helping them work with others. For some of them, it’s their first time away from their parents and learning how to open up.”

Assistant principal, Taimak Williams, craves normalcy as the new school year begins. He says he knows the pandemic could create challenges, especially with children wearing face masks.

“Little kids want to take breaks,” Williams said. “But for the most part our students are doing a great job.”

Though there’s hiccups here and there, Williams is also confident in the school’s COVID-19 protocols.

We’re sanitizing everyday and after the bus routes and everything,” Williams said.

Pitt County Schools require all students and faculty members to wear face masks on school property.

