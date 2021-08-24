State senate confirms next environmental secretary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has a new Secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality.

The state senate voted to confirm Elizabeth Biser as DEQ secretary.

Biser is the first woman to hold the position and replaces Michael Regan who is now the Environmental Protection Agency Secretary for the Biden administration.

Biser previously served as the Director of Legislative & Intergovernmental Affairs at DEQ’s predecessor agency, the N.C. Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

