Advertisement

State senate confirms next environmental secretary

Elizabeth Biser
Elizabeth Biser(NCDEQ)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has a new Secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality.

The state senate voted to confirm Elizabeth Biser as DEQ secretary.

Biser is the first woman to hold the position and replaces Michael Regan who is now the Environmental Protection Agency Secretary for the Biden administration.

Biser previously served as the Director of Legislative & Intergovernmental Affairs at DEQ’s predecessor agency, the N.C. Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was injured in the crash.
Corvette owner takes sports car out for “last hurrah” before selling it
Community organizers rally against vaccine mandates.
Protest against vaccine mandate at Vidant Health
Aaron Brown
POLICE: Elderly man in serious condition after being stabbed by grandson
Police are trying to identify a man they believe is responsible for a hit & run involving a...
Newport police looking for man they say hit restaurant with truck
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Building heat not breaking
Kevin Cooper
Man wanted for hitting Rocky Mount officer with vehicle
Drywall company owner & husband admit to smuggling foreign nationals onto Camp Lejeune
Frank Tansy
Deputies accuse Richlands man of inappropriately touching child