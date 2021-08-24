Advertisement

Sports Spotlight: Riverside-Martin’s Bickerstaff breaking records, changing her life through distance running

Running helps local athlete overcome anxiety
Riverside-Martin's Bickerstaff is this week's Pepsi Sports Spotlight
Riverside-Martin's Bickerstaff is this week's Pepsi Sports Spotlight(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Riverside-Martin has one of the state’s strongest distance runners. She is getting faster and faster throughout her career. We feature Briley Bickerstaff in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“The energy I feel when I’m running,” says Riverside-Martin distance runner Briley Bickerstaff, “I feel at peace.”

Riverside’s Briley Bickerstaff’s growth as a runner...

“Sometimes I’ll do 8-10 miles a day, some days I’ll do three,” says Briley, “really it’s usually 30-50 miles per week.”

... Since joining the school’s first ever middle school program...

“Here recently over the past two years I have seen that competitive come out,” says Riverside-Martin head coach Mark Cagle, “where she wants to go after somebody... Finally saw that where she won the 2 mile at the state championships in track last year.”

It’s almost as impressive...

“It kind of changed the way I look at challenges in real life,” says Briley.

...as how becoming that champion runner has helped her grow as a person.

“I had really bad anxiety attacks. I mean they were hard to overcome and they almost stopped me from doing all the things I do today,” says Briley, “Once I really started getting into running. Instantly I was able to control that anxiety into pushing myself on the course and channeling it into energy.”

Energy which has driven Briley to not only a state track title but this week to break her own school cross country record.

“You know I feel very blessed,” says Briley, “I never saw myself in this type of position before. Didn’t ever think that I could get to here.”

She has challenged herself to break 18 minutes this season.

“She’s the hardest working athlete I have ever coached,” says Cagle, “She’s also the most coachable kid that I have ever had too.”

A feat which would allow their program’s unique tradition to continue...

“Cool idea to actually break a record,” says Cagle, “So I went to the thrift shop near where I live and I bought about 20 of them.”

...with likely a state championship level time.

“When we break a record, we take it and we find like a fence post or something,” says Briley, “It’s so cool because you know you are actually breaking a record.”

Briley is going to push herself throughout the season and hopes to continue running in college.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was injured in the crash.
Corvette owner takes sports car out for “last hurrah” before selling it
Community organizers rally against vaccine mandates.
Protest against vaccine mandate at Vidant Health
Aaron Brown
POLICE: Elderly man in serious condition after being stabbed by grandson
Police are trying to identify a man they believe is responsible for a hit & run involving a...
Newport police looking for man they say hit restaurant with truck
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

ECU football players make some lighter moments on media day
ECU football players make some lighter moments on media day
Southside, Bear Grass, New Bern and Riverside-Martin pick up Monday night football wins
Southside, Bear Grass, New Bern and Riverside-Martin pick up Monday night football wins
High school football make up games due to Friday's weather
Southside, Bear Grass, New Bern and Riverside-Martin pick up Monday night football wins
ECU football players have some fun with us on media day.
ECU football players make some lighter moments on media day