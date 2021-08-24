Rocky Mount Police search for robbery suspect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect.

On Aug. 21, police responded to a robbery at the Food Lion on Harbour West Drive just before noon.

The clerk told police the man walked up to customer service, showed a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect who is described as a white male, about 5′6″ to 5′8″ tall and between 190 to 200 pounds, left the grocery store in an unknown direction.

If you recognize this man or have any information regarding the investigation, you are asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin Counties CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111.

