Advertisement

Rocky Mount Police search for robbery suspect

Rocky Mount robbery suspect
Rocky Mount robbery suspect(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect.

On Aug. 21, police responded to a robbery at the Food Lion on Harbour West Drive just before noon.

The clerk told police the man walked up to customer service, showed a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect who is described as a white male, about 5′6″ to 5′8″ tall and between 190 to 200 pounds, left the grocery store in an unknown direction.

If you recognize this man or have any information regarding the investigation, you are asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin Counties CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was injured in the crash.
Corvette owner takes sports car out for “last hurrah” before selling it
Community organizers rally against vaccine mandates.
Protest against vaccine mandate at Vidant Health
Aaron Brown
POLICE: Elderly man in serious condition after being stabbed by grandson
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Onslow County sees 13 new deaths in one week span

Latest News

Healthy Habits
Healthy Habits
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Another hot one; Stray PM storm possible
Healthcare providers stretched thin, community members hold rally to say thank you
Healthcare providers stretched thin, community members hold rally to say thank you
Corvette owner takes sports car out for “last hurrah” before selling it
Corvette owner takes sports car out for “last hurrah” before selling it