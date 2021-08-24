Rising COVID cases prompt Town of Beaufort to enact mask mandate

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Beaufort is officially under a mask mandate for anyone who is inside of a public building. Town leaders say the new requirement comes at the region and the entire state continues to see a spike in coronavirus cases.

Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton explained the town’s Board of Commissioners felt they had to act to protect the community.

“We are responsible for public health and safety and it looks like with school starting back, with unvaccinated children in our schools we just wanted to take this precaution, it is a minor price to pay to keep our citizens, our businesses, our churches, our schools safe,” said Newton.

The mandate applies to anyone inside of a building, restaurant, or business within town limits. “Basically if you’re in an indoor public setting you need to wear your mask. We’ve had an increase in cases. We had 132 cases in just the last weekend,” explained Newton.

For Commissioner Sharon Harker who works in the healthcare industry, she said it all came down to going back to an action they know can help slow the spread of the virus.

“You know we’re currently at a transmission rate in our county of about 15 to 16% and just to put that into perspective we need to be less than 5%,” said Harker.

Not everyone is a fan of the mandate however, but Harker and other town leaders say the decision is not meant to hurt the local economy but prevent more people from contracting COVID-19 while they are supporting small businesses.

“Some businesses are fairly small here and having a staff member or two out may affect your business greatly so I’m hoping they won’t feel this mandate to be that much of a stretch because I believe they’ve been practicing this already,” explained Harker.

The town’s commissioners say they plan to reevaluate the ordinance at every one of their board meetings and work sessions to review the latest COVID-19 statistics and determine whether or not they will keep the mandate in place.

