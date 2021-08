ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A NCWorks Career Center in Onslow County is hosting a hiring event today.

The event is from 10a.m. to 1p.m. at 461 Western Blvd. Suite 106 in Jacksonville.

The center says they are doing interviews and will be making job offers on the spot.

A number of different groups will be there from landscapers to movers.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.