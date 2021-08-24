Advertisement

Number of COVID-19 cases up at ECU

Students returned to class on Monday.
Students returned to class on Monday.(WITN)
Aug. 24, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The number of COVID-19 cases at East Carolina University has increased over the past week.

Students began returning to campus last Tuesday with early move-in and classes began on Monday.

The ECU COVID-19 dashboard said there have been 40 new student cases during the last seven days, bringing the total to 52.

There are now 18 employees with the virus, an increase of one during the same time period.

The university is reporting ten on-campus beds in use for isolation/quarantine, while there are 78 off-campus self-isolation/quarantine.

That compares to a week ago when there were just 36 total cases of isolation/quarantine, both on and off-campus.

