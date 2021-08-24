ENC chamber to host first “Business After Hours” event in over a year

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston-Lenoir Chamber of Commerce is set to have their first “Business After Hours” event in over a year today.

Starting at 6p.m., businesses will come together to enjoy the Down East Wood Ducks game at Grainger Stadium.

Additionally, the chamber says they will use the time to formally kick off the “Think Lenoir County Campaign” which will give businesses the chance to sign up for future Business After Hours.

Businesses can call the chamber at (252) 527-1131 to register.

