NCDOT: Another 1 million pounds of roadside trash collected since last month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced the state has now surpassed 9 million pounds of roadside trash collected so far this year.

Last month, the NCDOT reported crews had cleaned up more than 8 million pounds.

The state’s record for trash collected is 10.5 million pounds from 2019, and officials believe the state is on track to surpass that record.

“In North Carolina, we take great pride in our natural resources, but we all have to be vigilant to keep our state beautiful. We may break a record for the amount of litter we pick up along roadsides this year, but we must keep that momentum going. Everyone should do their part to help us keep North Carolina roads clean.”

The 2021 Fall Litter Sweep is a statewide roadside litter removal initiative, and residents throughout North Carolina can volunteer to help cleanup roadways. To register for the cleanup scheduled for Sept. 11-25, visit the North Carolina Litter Sweep website.

In addition to residents’ efforts, NCDOT maintenance crews dedicate one week of their time to pick up litter and collect orange bags placed on the roadside by volunteers.

To learn more about the 2021 Fall Litter Sweep, visit the NCDOT’s Litter Sweep webpage.

If you spot someone tossing trash from their car, you can report them with NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug app. You can download the app at ncdot.gov/litter.

