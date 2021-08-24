Man wanted for hitting Rocky Mount officer with vehicle

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Rocky Mount police officer was hit by a vehicle early this morning that he had stopped for a traffic violation.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of East Raleigh Boulevard and Stokes Street as the officer was standing next to the vehicle. Police said the driver accelerated and struck the officers.

The officer was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare and was later released.

Police are looking for 32-year-old Kevin Cooper. He is wanted for assault on a law enforcement officer, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer, and fail to stop at a red light.

Anyone with information on Cooper should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Text-A-Tip, or call Twin Counties CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111.

