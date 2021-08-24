Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Building heat with stray late day storms

Heat index values will reach around 100 to 105° each afternoon this week
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: The stationary front off our coast, combined with the seabreeze will keep isolated storms in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday (30%). High pressure will start to build in mid to late week. That high pressure will fully take over Thursday and Friday, keeping us hot and dry for the end of the week. High temperatures will reach the low 90s with humidity making it feel more like 100 to 105°. Even after the rain clears, temperatures will show minimal change as we approach the weekend.

The tropics are starting to show increased activity, however nothing appears to be headed toward us here in the East. There are three areas of low pressure being tracked by the National Hurricane Center, each one has a 0-20% chance of becoming named over the next 48 hours. Over a five day stretch, the chances of being named increases to 30-60% for all three low pressure systems.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot, with scattered isolated storms. High of 92°. Heat index: 103°. Rain chance 30%. Wind: SW 8.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated storms popping in the afternoon. Rain chance: 30%. High of 90°. Heat index: 100°. Wind: SW 7.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, hot and dry. High of 92°. Heat index: 102°. Wind: SW 6.

