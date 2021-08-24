Healthcare providers stretched thin, community members hold rally to say thank you

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is seeing a huge spike in COVID-19 cases with more than 1200 new cases reported since last Monday.

Because of this, Onslow Memorial Hospital is having trouble with increased demand. So some community members got together on Monday to thank healthcare workers for working tirelessly during the pandemic. The surprise greeting was held during the 7:00pm shift change just outside of the hospital.

The hospital is having trouble filing positions and with a surge in COVID cases on top of that, the strain on staff, like Medical Lab Technician Charlene Krick, is intense.

“It’s been a lot of work. Very exhausting but we love taking care of the patients here at Onslow memorial hospital.”

The United Way of Onslow County and Volunteer Onslow stood outside the hospital Monday night to cheer them on and encourage employees to keep up the good work.

Onslow County Health Director, Kristen Richmond-Hoover, said it’s important to recognize our healthcare workers for their hard work.

“And I think that it is so important that our community recognize our healthcare workers. They’re facing a difficult time right now as well. This has been a pandemic that has gone on for a really long time and I’m so proud of the work they’ve done and I’m so grateful for their service to our community and I’m so pleased to see that our community is out here supporting them through this difficult time.”

The Onslow county health department said there are around 175 new COVID-19 cases logged for each day last week in Onslow County. For Friday and Monday there was 264 each day.

The current count of Onslow cases is 22,484, with 20,136 cases recovered. The count of those with active COVID-19 is 2,348. In total, there were 1,225 new cases since last Monday.

Onslow Health Officials said 13 additional deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 since last Monday, bringing the total number to 182 and the health department says the worse is yet to come.

Onslow County Health officials also say that the best way to prevent contracting and spreading covid-19 is by getting the vaccine.

“We’ve seen the highest numbers we’ve had since the pandemic, I know it’s hard work for them already but putting this on top of their everyday normal duties is taking a toll on them.”

Onslow County is still offering all three brands of vaccination on a walk-in basis at the Onslow County Health Department.

The Pfizer vaccine has received full FDA approval Monday and StarMed may have some additional incentives including gift cards for those willing to get their vaccination. Visit their website for more information.

