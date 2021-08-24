Advertisement

Former gun show promoter headed to federal prison on weapons charges

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County man who put on gun shows throughout Eastern Carolina is headed to federal prison after a guilty plea.

Sherwood Caraway was sentenced today to 12 months and a day in prison and fined $10,000 by a federal judge.

The 62-year-old ran S&D Show Promotions, a gun and knife show production company.

Even though Caraway was convicted in 2005 for illegally dealing firearms without a license, federal prosecutors say he continued to operate gun shows in the area. They say the man possessed multiple firearms at his Merritt home.

In 2017, Pamlico County deputies searched his home and they seized over forty weapons.

Caraway pled guilty to possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon and sold his interest in the gun show business last year, prosecutors say.

In addition to prison time and the fine, Caraway was ordered to turn over all of his firearms and ammo, and after serving his prison sentence he will be placed on three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was injured in the crash.
Corvette owner takes sports car out for “last hurrah” before selling it
Community organizers rally against vaccine mandates.
Protest against vaccine mandate at Vidant Health
Aaron Brown
POLICE: Elderly man in serious condition after being stabbed by grandson
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Police are trying to identify a man they believe is responsible for a hit & run involving a...
Newport police looking for man they say hit restaurant with truck

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Building heat with stray late day storms
Surry County Emergency Services’ Kevin Key says the woman was near the south side parking lot...
Woman dies after 90-foot fall at Pilot Mountain
Students returned to class on Monday.
Number of COVID-19 cases up at ECU
Roadside trash cleanup
NCDOT: Another 1 million pounds of roadside trash collected since last month