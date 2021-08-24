Former gun show promoter headed to federal prison on weapons charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County man who put on gun shows throughout Eastern Carolina is headed to federal prison after a guilty plea.

Sherwood Caraway was sentenced today to 12 months and a day in prison and fined $10,000 by a federal judge.

The 62-year-old ran S&D Show Promotions, a gun and knife show production company.

Even though Caraway was convicted in 2005 for illegally dealing firearms without a license, federal prosecutors say he continued to operate gun shows in the area. They say the man possessed multiple firearms at his Merritt home.

In 2017, Pamlico County deputies searched his home and they seized over forty weapons.

Caraway pled guilty to possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon and sold his interest in the gun show business last year, prosecutors say.

In addition to prison time and the fine, Caraway was ordered to turn over all of his firearms and ammo, and after serving his prison sentence he will be placed on three years of supervised release.

