Advertisement

Drywall company owner & husband admit to smuggling foreign nationals onto Camp Lejeune

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville woman and her husband admit to smuggling people onto Camp Lejeune by boat to work for her drywall company.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Timothy Belcher, 56, and Georgina Belcher, 63, pleaded guilty in Wilmington federal court today to the charge of “bringing in and harboring certain aliens”.

The three foreign nationals were brought to Jacksonville and then taken by boat to the Wilson Boat Dock on base. The feds say the three worked for the company owned by the wife who had a contract with the U.S. Military.

The Belchers face up to five years in federal prison, $250,000 fines, and three years supervised release when they are sentenced in November.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was injured in the crash.
Corvette owner takes sports car out for “last hurrah” before selling it
Community organizers rally against vaccine mandates.
Protest against vaccine mandate at Vidant Health
Aaron Brown
POLICE: Elderly man in serious condition after being stabbed by grandson
Police are trying to identify a man they believe is responsible for a hit & run involving a...
Newport police looking for man they say hit restaurant with truck
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Frank Tansy
Deputies accuse Richlands man of inappropriately touching child
Former gun show promoter headed to federal prison on weapons charges
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Building heat with stray late day storms
Surry County Emergency Services’ Kevin Key says the woman was near the south side parking lot...
Woman dies after 90-foot fall at Pilot Mountain