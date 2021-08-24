Advertisement

Deputies accuse Richlands man of inappropriately touching child

Frank Tansy
Frank Tansy(Onslow County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A several-month investigation by one sheriff’s office’s Special Victim’s Unit has resulted in charges against a Richlands man.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said that it got a report on December 4th of last year that a child was being sexually molested.

Deputies said they discovered that Frank Tansy, 37, was inappropriately touching and sending sexual messages to the minor.

Tansy has been charged with indecent liberties with a child and misdemeanor sexual battery.

He’s being held on a $50,000 unsecured bond.

