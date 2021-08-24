Advertisement

Caught on camera: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark at S.C. beach

By Kristin Nelson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An 11-year-old girl visiting North Myrtle Beach will have quite the story to tell her friends when she gets back home.

Nicole Oister sent WMBF News video of her daughter swimming on Monday along the shoreline.

Then all of a sudden, a shark fin is seen swimming right by her.

Oister’s 11-year-old daughter quickly gets up and runs back to the beach.

But Oister said that didn’t stop her daughter from getting back in the water.

“She’s nervous for sure, but we know that we’re in ‘their home,’ so we’ll continue to swim with caution,” Oister said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community organizers rally against vaccine mandates.
Protest against vaccine mandate at Vidant Health
No one was injured in the crash.
Corvette owner takes sports car out for “last hurrah” before selling it
Aaron Brown
POLICE: Elderly man in serious condition after being stabbed by grandson
The official track and data of Tropical Storm Henri as of the 5 p.m. update (8-22)
Tropical Update: Henri drops to tropical depression
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become governor of New York after midnight Tuesday after the...
Hochul to become NY’s first female governor as Cuomo exits
Southwest Onslow football in COVID-19 protocols, game postponed Friday
Southwest Onslow football in COVID-19 protocols, game postponed Friday