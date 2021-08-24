Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder suicide

Chocowinity, N.C. (WITN) -The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they’re calling an apparent murder/ suicide.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on Highway 33 in Chocowinity, and found two people dead after a family member requested a welfare check on the occupants.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is currently ongoing.