Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder suicide
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Chocowinity, N.C. (WITN) -The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they’re calling an apparent murder/ suicide.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on Highway 33 in Chocowinity, and found two people dead after a family member requested a welfare check on the occupants.
The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation is currently ongoing.