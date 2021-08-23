U.S 64 near Jamesville closing Monday for rail maintenance

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Starting Monday, a section of U.S. 64, east of Martin County will be closed in both directions while CSX transportation repairs its rail line.

CSX will be diverting traffic onto a 2.4 mile section of Old U.S. 64 between Plymouth and Jamesville. Signs will be posted to guide drivers through the detour route.

The section is scheduled to reopen September 1st.

