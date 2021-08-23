Unvaccinated COVID hospitalizations cost US health care system $2.3 billion, report says

(CNN) – Analysts say hospitalizing unvaccinated people is costing the U.S. health system billions of dollars.

A Kaiser Family Foundation report found the average cost of a COVID-19 hospitalization is around $20,000.

The foundation also looked at government data and found that 113,000 hospitalizations could have been prevented in June and July.

That means more than $2 billion could have been saved during those two months if those people had been vaccinated.

The foundation says these figures are likely an understatement of the entire burden put on the health care system.

Preventable unvaccinated COVID-19 hospitalizations cost U.S. taxpayers and workers over $2 Billion dollars in June and July alone.



This is a conservative low-end estimate. We didn't include outpatient or follow-up treatment costs. See brief for details: https://t.co/926uAV7Ncg pic.twitter.com/SNgVQhDyy6 — Krutika Amin (@KrutikaAmin) August 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.