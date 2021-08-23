TRAFFIC ALERT: Road improvements, closures in Pitt, Greene and Lenoir Co.

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Road improvements are underway in Pitt and Greene County where NCDOT crews will add stop signs to two different locations.

On Monday, crews will work to turn the intersection of Highway 123 and Four Way Road to a four-way stop in Greene County.

In Pitt County, crews will work on Tuesday to install an all-way stop at the intersection of Highway 102 and Ayden Gold Club Road.

In addition, a road south of Kinston in Lenoir County is scheduled to close for a pipe replacement project.

Parker Fork Road near Lightwood Knot Road will be closed on Monday while crews replace a bridge-sized pipe.

The roadway is expected to reopen by Sep. 3.

If needed, drivers may use Rusty Lee, Bill Becton and Lightwood Knot Roads as a detour, according to NCDOT.

