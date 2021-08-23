Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road improvements, closures in Pitt, Greene and Lenoir Co.

(KEYC Photo/Marissa Voss)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Road improvements are underway in Pitt and Greene County where NCDOT crews will add stop signs to two different locations.

On Monday, crews will work to turn the intersection of Highway 123 and Four Way Road to a four-way stop in Greene County.

In Pitt County, crews will work on Tuesday to install an all-way stop at the intersection of Highway 102 and Ayden Gold Club Road.

In addition, a road south of Kinston in Lenoir County is scheduled to close for a pipe replacement project.

Parker Fork Road near Lightwood Knot Road will be closed on Monday while crews replace a bridge-sized pipe.

The roadway is expected to reopen by Sep. 3.

If needed, drivers may use Rusty Lee, Bill Becton and Lightwood Knot Roads as a detour, according to NCDOT.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine now law in North Carolina
The official track and data of Tropical Storm Henri as of the 5 p.m. update (8-22)
Tropical Update: Pushes inland after Rhode Island landfall
Wilson Police officer Marisela Cabello was arrested on Saturday and is facing a DWI charge.
Wilson officer on leave after DWI arrest
This Jacksonville Walmart location will close for two days.
Walmart closing Jacksonville neighborhood market location for cleaning and sanitizing
Monoclonal antibody therapy is a laboratory produced treatment for mild to moderate cases of...
Treatment for covid positive patients becoming more available

Latest News

Community organizers rally against vaccine mandates.
Protest against vaccine mandate at Vidant Health
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: The weekend pattern rolls into the work week
The official track and data of Tropical Storm Henri as of the 5 p.m. update (8-22)
Tropical Update: Pushes inland after Rhode Island landfall
Vaccine protest at Vidant
Vaccine protest at Vidant