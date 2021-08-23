Town of Beaufort to require face masks in public buildings

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Beaufort will begin requiring face coverings in all public indoor spaces starting Tuesday.

In a press release sent on Monday, town officials say face masks will be required to enter any indoor facility within town limits, the release says the mandate extends to any business or establishment that is open to the public. Face coverings will also be required in any non-public areas as well.

Exceptions to the mandate include anyone under the age of 5, or anyone who is actively eating or drinking. The ordinance also allows for exceptions for anyone who has a medical or behavioral condition or disability.

The ordinance takes effect on Tuesday and officials say it will remain in place until further notice, but the policy will be reviewed again by the Board of Commissioners at their regular and work session meetings.

To see the full list of requirements and exceptions to the ordinance visit the Town of Beaufort’s website, www.beaufortnc.org/covid

