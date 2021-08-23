Southwest Onslow football in COVID-19 protocols, game postponed Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Southwest Onslow football team is currently in COVID-19 protocols and have had to postpone their game with Richlands scheduled for Friday night. The Stallions just played Jacksonville on Friday night. We are told Jacksonville players were not exposed and are set to face White Oak on Friday night. We have heard of a number of games being rescheduled due to COVID so far this season. Including both New Bern and North Pitt who meet Monday night after both their week 1 opponents had positive cases.

