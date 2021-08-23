POLICE: Elderly man in serious condition after being stabbed by grandson

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly Greenville man remains in serious condition after police say he was stabbed by his grandson.

The stabbing happened around 7:00 p.m. Friday on Brookhaven Drive.

Wheeler Brown, 81, was rushed to Vidant Medical Center with life-threatening wounds while GPDs Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called out as it was initially thought Aaron Brown had barricaded himself in the home.

The 23-year-old grandson was found down the road and charged with attempted second degree murder.

The younger Brown is jailed on a $1.5 million bond.

Police said the grandfather was last listed in serious, but stable condition.

