Pitt County giving out vaccine booster shots starting Wednesday
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Booster shots of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those who are immunocompromised, will begin on Wednesday in Pitt County.
The county health department says the shots will be given out by appointment only.
|BOOSTER SHOTS ELIGIBILITY (any of the following)
|Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
|Received an organ transplant and taking medicine to suppress the immune system
|Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or taking medicine to suppress the immune system
|Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
|Advanced or untreated HIV infection
|Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress the body’s immune response
The health department says making your appointment online is the quickest, but you can also call 252-902-2449.
The booster shots will be given weekdays at the Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle, Greenville.
