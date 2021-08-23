Advertisement

Pitt County giving out vaccine booster shots starting Wednesday

(WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Booster shots of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those who are immunocompromised, will begin on Wednesday in Pitt County.

The county health department says the shots will be given out by appointment only.

BOOSTER SHOTS ELIGIBILITY (any of the following)
Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
Received an organ transplant and taking medicine to suppress the immune system
Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or taking medicine to suppress the immune system
Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
Advanced or untreated HIV infection
Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress the body’s immune response

The health department says making your appointment online is the quickest, but you can also call 252-902-2449.

The booster shots will be given weekdays at the Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle, Greenville.

