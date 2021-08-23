Pitt County giving out vaccine booster shots starting Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Booster shots of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those who are immunocompromised, will begin on Wednesday in Pitt County.

The county health department says the shots will be given out by appointment only.

BOOSTER SHOTS ELIGIBILITY (any of the following) Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood Received an organ transplant and taking medicine to suppress the immune system Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or taking medicine to suppress the immune system Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome) Advanced or untreated HIV infection Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress the body’s immune response

The health department says making your appointment online is the quickest, but you can also call 252-902-2449.

The booster shots will be given weekdays at the Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle, Greenville.

