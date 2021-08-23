Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Losing seconds of daylight each day

How many fewer seconds of daylight do we get day to day this time of year
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The earth is tilting away from the sun for the Northern Hemisphere in late August, so our nights are getting longer and our days are getting shorter. The topic of today’s weather trivia asks how many seconds do you think we lose each day this time of the year.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 23
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 23(WITN)

The longest day is the summer solstice around June 20th and the shortest daylight day is the winter solstice around December 20th give or take a day or two. March adds the most daylight each day while September loses the most each day. Make your guess and check below to see if you are correct.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Aug 23
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Aug 23(WITN)

