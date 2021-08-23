Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated storms develop as temps reach the 90s

Forecast Discussion: The stationary front off our coast will keep isolated storms in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, however the Bermuda high will start to expand, forcing the front inland by Wednesday. This will lead to a slightly higher chance of rain on Wednesday (30-40%). Once the front moves inland, it will start to deteriorate as high pressure builds to our east. That high pressure will fully take over Thursday and Friday, keeping us dry for the end of the week. High temperatures will reach the low 90s with humidity making it feel more like 100°. Even after the rain clears, temperatures will show minimal change as we approach the weekend.

The tropics are starting to show increased activity, however nothing appears to be headed towards us here in the East. There are three areas of low pressure being tracked by the National Hurricane Center, each one has a 0-10% chance of becoming named over the next 48 hours. Over a five day stretch, the chances of being named increases to 40% for all three low pressure systems.

Tuesday

Sunny start with scattered PM storms. High of 91°. Heat index: 101°. Rain chance 30%. Wind: SW 8.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with scattered storms building in the afternoon. Rain chance: 40%. High of 89°. Wind: SW 7.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and dry. High of 90°. Wind: SW 6.