Onslow County sees 13 new deaths in one week span

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina county has seen 13 news deaths from COVID-19 in just one week.

Onslow County said the 13 additional deaths bring its current fatality count to 182.

The county also reported 1,225 new cases during that same time period. While the state’s positivity rate from testing is 13.1%, Onslow County rate stands at 15.7%.

Some 47% of county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 53% across the state.

The county did say since last Thursday, nearly 1,500 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

