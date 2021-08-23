Advertisement

Officials: 5th person found dead after North Carolina flooding

As of noon, search and rescue efforts were underway in Cruso and Lake Logan.
As of noon, search and rescue efforts were underway in Cruso and Lake Logan.(WYFF/NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - Officials have found a fifth person dead after flooding in western North Carolina.

Haywood County Emergency Services announced in a Facebook post that they found the fifth victim, Frank Lauer Sr., 74, of Cruso on Sunday.

It was the fifth day of rescue efforts in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Fred.

Four others from the town of Cruso that were found dead were identified as 86-year-old Frank Mungo, 68-year-old Franklin McKenzie, 73-year-old Judy Mason and 83-year-old Charlene Mungo. Officials say one person is still missing and search efforts are continuing.

As recently as Thursday, 20 people had been unaccounted for.

