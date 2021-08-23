Advertisement

NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers, staff

COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations(WRDW)
By JENNIFER PELTZ
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — All New York City public school teachers and other staffers will have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Officials announced the new policy Monday as the nation’s largest school system prepares for classes to start next month.

The city previously said teachers, like other city employees, would have to get the shots or get tested weekly for the virus.

The new policy marks the first flat-out vaccination mandate for city workers in the nation’s most populous city.

