Newport police looking for man they say hit restaurant with truck

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help identifying a man they said crashed into a restaurant here in the east.

Newport Police said it happened around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday at El Mexicano Tacos and Tequila Restaurant.

Police tell us a truck towing a boat trailer collided with the building causing significant damage.

Newport Police said this is the truck that hit a restaurant. (Newport Police)

The vehicle is believed to be a late model dark-colored Chevy Silverado crew cab pickup truck.

The man is described as 6 foot tall with blonde facial hair, light blue shorts, a long sleeve white t-shirt, and a light blue baseball cap.

Police said he drove east on East Chatham Street towards Roberts Road.

Call the police at 252-726-1911 if you have information.

