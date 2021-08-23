Advertisement

Newport police looking for man they say hit restaurant with truck

Police are trying to identify a man they believe is responsible for a hit & run involving a restaurant in Newport.(Newport Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help identifying a man they said crashed into a restaurant here in the east.

Newport Police said it happened around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday at El Mexicano Tacos and Tequila Restaurant.

Police tell us a truck towing a boat trailer collided with the building causing significant damage.

Newport Police said this is the truck that hit a restaurant.
Newport Police said this is the truck that hit a restaurant.(Newport Police)

The vehicle is believed to be a late model dark-colored Chevy Silverado crew cab pickup truck.

The man is described as 6 foot tall with blonde facial hair, light blue shorts, a long sleeve white t-shirt, and a light blue baseball cap.

Police said he drove east on East Chatham Street towards Roberts Road.

Call the police at 252-726-1911 if you have information.

