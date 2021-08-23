Advertisement

New Boys and Girls club opens in Greenville

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for a new unit of the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal...
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for a new unit of the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains in Winterville on Monday, August 23, 2021.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today leaders at the Boys and Girls club of the Coastal Plains officially cut the ribbon on a new club in Greenville.

The new location is at 1101 Ward street in Greenville and will provide a space for more than 120 kids to be active, get a hot meal and a healthy snack as well as hang out with other kids their own ages.

Kimberly Boyd, President of the Boys and Girls club of the Coastal Plains say this new club will also help families. ”We have a unit in Farmville but it is difficult for families to bring their kids back. So we are thrilled to bring resources here to West Greenville so families can walk back and forth. We are happy to be part of the Lucille Gorham Campus who has been a big part of the community.”

The Lucille Gorham club will also be working closely with the Pitt County Council on aging who will be opening their own center in the same building as the Boys and Girls Club.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community organizers rally against vaccine mandates.
Protest against vaccine mandate at Vidant Health
The official track and data of Tropical Storm Henri as of the 5 p.m. update (8-22)
Tropical Update: Henri drops to tropical depression
Jeanne Robertson, North Carolina humorist, dies at 77
Aaron Brown
POLICE: Elderly man in serious condition after being stabbed by grandson
Parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine now law in North Carolina

Latest News

Town of Beaufort to require face masks in all indoor buildings
Town of Beaufort to require face masks in public buildings
Police are trying to identify a man they believe is responsible for a hit & run involving a...
Newport police looking for man they say hit restaurant with truck
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated storms develop as temps reach the 90s
Onslow County sees 13 new deaths in one week span