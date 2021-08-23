New Boys and Girls club opens in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today leaders at the Boys and Girls club of the Coastal Plains officially cut the ribbon on a new club in Greenville.

The new location is at 1101 Ward street in Greenville and will provide a space for more than 120 kids to be active, get a hot meal and a healthy snack as well as hang out with other kids their own ages.

Kimberly Boyd, President of the Boys and Girls club of the Coastal Plains say this new club will also help families. ”We have a unit in Farmville but it is difficult for families to bring their kids back. So we are thrilled to bring resources here to West Greenville so families can walk back and forth. We are happy to be part of the Lucille Gorham Campus who has been a big part of the community.”

The Lucille Gorham club will also be working closely with the Pitt County Council on aging who will be opening their own center in the same building as the Boys and Girls Club.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.