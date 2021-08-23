Advertisement

Man who tried to swallow memory cards in porn case sentenced

This is a stock photo of computer memory cards.(WITN)
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A federal judge has handed down a 12-year prison sentence to a man convicted on child pornography charges after authorities say he tried to swallow memory cards containing pornographic images.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Raleigh says 31-year-old David Sierra Orozco was sentenced on Monday.

Orozco was convicted in March of possessing child pornography.

Harnett County sheriff’s deputies who stopped Orozco in July 2017 found more than $100,000 in cash and memory cards wrapped in a folded $100 bill. When several cards fell to the floor, Orozco tried to eat them.

