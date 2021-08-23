Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Summer heat rolls on; Stray PM storm

Forecast Discussion: The pattern of afternoon storms will continue this week as a stationary front remains stalled off our coast. This will aid in storm development during the warmest time of the day. Highs will hold in the upper 80s to low 90s this week with winds generally anchored out of the south (save for Tuesday where a slight westerly breeze may take hold for a brief period). Humidity will be building as well, making those upper 80s to low 90s feel closer to 100°. Our severe weather threat will remain relatively low, however because of the presence of thunderstorms and the front offshore, the threat won’t drop to zero.

A look at the forecast for the first day back at school for ENC kids. (WITN Weather)

Monday

Mostly sunny with isolated sea breeze storms over the second half of the day. High 90°. Heat index: 100°. Rain chance 20%. Wind: SW 5.

Tuesday

Sunny start with scattered PM storms. High of 91°. Heat index: 101°. Rain chance 30%. Wind: SW 8.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with scattered storms building in the afternoon. High of 89°. Wind: W 7.